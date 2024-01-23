R-Truth Says WWE's Royal Rumble 2024 Will Be A Judgment Day Type Of Event

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place at Florida's Tropicana Field this Saturday. R-Truth, who has been attempting to win over The Judgment Day in recent weeks, was asked by Fightful how he was feeling heading into the Rumble event. "I'm feeling great, man," Truth answered. "I'm feeling good. The team's feeling good. [The] team's looking good. I think the Royal Rumble is going to be a Judgment Day type of pay-per-view."

As it stands, Judgment Day member, current men's Money in the Bank contract holder, and Undisputed Tag Team Champion Damian Priest will enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match this weekend. However, Priest's preparations for the over-the-top-rope elimination bout didn't go according to plan last night on "WWE Raw," as Truth cost him his match against Drew McIntyre. When Truth initially appeared at ringside with Priest's cut of The Judgment Day's merchandise sales, the Puerto Rican-born wrestler pushed the former 24/7 Champion away. Truth then attempted to put the cash in Priest's briefcase, but when he climbed on the apron to ask Priest for the combination, McIntyre caught him with a right hand. When Priest landed his finisher on "The Scottish Warrior," the referee was dealing with Truth, and that's when McIntyre took advantage to score the victory.

At the moment, it's unclear if Priest's fellow Judgment Day associates Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh will be entering the men's Rumble. Aside from Priest, only 10 other wrestlers have declared for the bout, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and McIntyre, which means there are still plenty of spots available for the trio to enter. Truth has yet to declare for the match either. Since Ripley remains Women's World Champion, she likely won't enter the women's Rumble, which only six wrestlers have entered so far.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your WWE Royal Rumble news, including live coverage of the event.