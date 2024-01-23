WWE Star Drew McIntrye Shares The Proudest Moment Of His Career

"WWE Raw" star Drew McIntyre has had an impressive career, from WWE to the indies, and back. The former "Chosen One" was released from the company in 2014, and returned to "WWE NXT" after working on himself both professionally and personally in 2017. Recently, McIntyre spoke with "ReviewSTL" about his career and what he's most proud of. He said it was hard to choose just one moment because he's proud of everything he's been able to do both in and out of the ring.

"I guess being champion during the pandemic time just because it was such an unpredictable time, such a scary time," McIntyre said. "Nobody knew what was going on. Everybody was genuinely worried, and WWE decided to push ahead with our original content when every other sport and entertainment company shut down and some of our top Superstars stepped away ... It was up to somebody to step up and I was given the chance to step up and be the leader and be the one who's trying to do new things to entertain ... and connect with the fans at home without a live audience there, which means there's no playbook."

McIntyre's major championship win happened with no fans in attendance. He won the 2020 Royal Rumble match before the world shut down due to the pandemic. He went on to defeat Brock Lesnar in under five minutes to become champion, but posed on the turnbuckle for the cameras at the WWE Performance Center rather than an arena of screaming fans. He held the WWE Championship through the "ThunderDome Era" of WWE, when the company was running shows from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, to screens of fans watching online. McIntyre retained his championship at Elimination Chamber in the ThunderDome, but The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to take the title.