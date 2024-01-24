Video: NXT Star DIJAK On 7 Years Since Signing With WWE — 'I'm The Last Man Standing'

It's been a long road for the former T-Bar. "WWE NXT" star Dijak initially debuted with the black-and-gold brand as Donovan Dijakovic in 2017, and now the former Retribution member is looking back on his seven years with WWE.

"It's been a long, tumultuous 7 years, with lots of ups and lots of downs," Dijak said in a new video on X (formerly Twitter). "Come to think of it, I'm the last remaining guy from that original 2017 'NXT' locker room that I walked into all the way to present-day 'NXT.' I'm the last man standing. But where were all of you? While I was scratching and clawing and treading water, just trying to survive amongst one of the deepest, most talented rosters that this brand has ever seen, where the hell were you? Ilja Dragunov was doing his dancing conductor routine in Germany. Trick Williams was dropping passes. Hell, Oba Femi hadn't even finished puberty yet. Joe Gacy was doing deathmatches in his grandmother's backyard."

I believe every last word I say. pic.twitter.com/GqtBlB0Fds — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) January 23, 2024

Dijak went on to describe "NXT" as his home, believing there is no one more deserving of the title than him.

"I deserve the 'NXT' Championship. I should be the 'NXT' Champion and I will be the 'NXT' Champion, because I'm the best wrestler in the world," Dijak exclaimed. "Did I stutter when I said that? Do I believe what I say?" Dijak also promised that if he wins the title, he will make it the most prestigious title in the world through sheer force of personality and will.

The "NXT" Championship is currently mired in controversy, as current champion Ilja Dragunov suffered a storyline injury against Ridge Holland on the December 19 edition of "WWE NXT" and hasn't wrestled since. He was initially slated to defend the title against Trick Williams at "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil," but Williams faced Grayson Waller instead. Dragunov and Williams are set to finally face off at the "NXT" Vengeance Day PLE on February 4 in Clarksville, TN.