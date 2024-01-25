Drew McIntyre Explains How WWE's Success Is A Motivator To Get Involved

WWE star Drew McIntyre is very confident in the state of WWE today, and "The Scottish Psychopath" gave his take on why the promotion is currently a hot product. McIntyre, in a recent interview with "ReviewSTL," explained why WWE is the hottest it's been in years.

"If you check the financials we're breaking every financial number in WWE history -– not just breaking it, absolutely smashing it," argued McIntyre.

He expressed how the quality of the shows — notably "WWE Raw" — is a major factor in the high financial numbers. "It's got everything you'd expect from WWE: the lights, the lasers, the pyro, the over-the-top showmanship. I come out, in my Scottish Kilt and my giant five-foot sword that shoots fire," said the former WWE Champion.

In light of all the competition, the "Raw" star claimed he only competes with himself, but praised the entire WWE roster — specifically "Raw" — for upping their game. "Be it on the microphone, be it from a character perspective, be it from the in-ring game, and it's awesome to see because it's a three-hour show."

McIntyre did, however, note that three-hour wrestling shows are not easy to watch but argued that the same goes for three-hour films. Despite this, he pointed to all the characters for making the show worth watching and also added that he has felt the "most compelling character-wise" in his current character in a long time.

WWE has been on a roll over the last year and more, with the shows and pay-per-views breaking several records, while they also signed a huge broadcast rights deal for "Raw" with streaming giants Netflix.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ReviewSTL" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.