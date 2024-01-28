Former WWE Star Mansoor Discusses Growing Up In Saudi Arabia

Mansoor made history in his time with WWE between 2018 and 2023 as the first Saudi Arabian wrestler to compete in the promotion. He discussed growing up in Saudi Arabia during "Keepin' it 100," having spent much of his childhood in the Middle Eastern nation.

"Every kid in Saudi Arabia plays soccer — we call it football over there, that's the national sport. Much like many countries, it's kind of the only sport that matters," he said. "I was never that big of a fan. I was kind of the black sheep in that sense. I just loved wrestling, but there was no outlet for that. When I was really little all I could do was buy cheap rip-offs of the [WWE] pay-per-views, you could buy them for two bucks over there. So that's how I watched all the pay-per-views."

Mansoor spoke about his American mother's transition from living in the US to living in Saudi Arabia. As a woman who had served in the military and owned her own business, she found herself in a situation where she couldn't drive and had to adhere to a traditional dress code.

"Being told she couldn't drive, she couldn't go outside not wearing complete covering, the Abaya and the Hijab, was very difficult for her," he said.

He shared an anecdote of a time his mother had to carry him to the local pharmacy in the rain, given that she was forbidden from driving, and as she arrived she wasn't wearing a head covering. A police officer told her she needed to cover up, to which she refused, and the officer aimed his gun at her. Mansoor concluded the story by saying that his mother called up and got the officer fired when she got home.