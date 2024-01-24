Shelton Benjamin On Why He Initially 'Didn't See The Appeal' Of WWE Star GUNTHER

With the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in history at 591 days and counting, GUNTHER has been a dominant figure on WWE's main roster from the moment he arrived. However, WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin recently admitted that he, "didn't see the appeal" when he first saw GUNTHER wrestle, which was when he was heavier in size.

"But I haven't seen the appeal of a lot of people who turned out to be phenomenal," Benjamin said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "But when he finally made it to WWE and he started trimming down you started to realize, woah, he's leveling up so he can belong here. What they've done with him, what he's managed to do, his look is straight out of a comic book. They call him The General, he looks the part." GUNTHER was one of the top stars during his run in "WWE NXT UK" as well, and as the leader of Imperium, has become one of the top heels on "WWE Raw." GUNTHER has defeated the likes of Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre throughout his current reign, and despite being released by WWE last year, Benjamin teased that he needs to go back and be the one who ends it while praising the current champion.

"I don't know him well enough to really comment on his personality, but he's always been nice enough and kind. I think he's doing a phenomenal job," Benjamin said. "I think what he's doing is great ... He kind of reminds me of Randy [Orton], to be honest. Just in his demeanor, his movements, and even his build to some degree."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.