GUNTHER Discusses How His Recent Weight Loss Impacts His Wrestling

Since arriving in "WWE NXT," many fans had noticed GUNTHER's impressive body transformation — as he was much leaner than in his "NXT UK" and independent days. GUNTHER has previously stated that he went through this body transformation for himself, as he wanted to get in better shape considering the jump to the WWE main roster was a great probability.

Since arriving on "WWE SmackDown," the now-lean GUNTHER has dominated, with a record-breaking, 71-minute performance at the Royal Rumble arguably stealing the show. Appearing on "After The Bell with Corey Graves," Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER revealed if the weight loss helped him last 71 minutes in the Royal Rumble.

"I always used to be, even when I was heaviest, I got to say, I never got an issue with stamina," GUNTHER said. "I had really long matches before. But, I got to say, it is still a lot easier now than it used to be. Going into the Rumble, if you start at #1, you have, you know, you have to struggle through all of it if you want to make it. But, I like those situations, if that makes sense. Let's call it a high-pressure situation."

GUNTHER has been in multiple high-pressure situations since arriving to "WWE SmackDown," as he has held the Intercontinental Championship for the majority of his main roster run — recently breaking the record for the most days in one reign as Intercontinental Champion in the 21st century. The "Ring General" has faced off against top-tier talents such as Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura, defeating all challengers thus far.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "After The Bell with Corey Graves" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.