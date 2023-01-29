GUNTHER Comments On Iconic WWE Royal Rumble Performance

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER made a huge impression during the men's Royal Rumble match. GUNTHER was the first entrant in the match and lasted for over an hour and 11 minutes, breaking Rey Mysterio's long-standing record by nine minutes.

In a WWE digital exclusive, GUNTHER spoke about the men's Royal Rumble match and why Imperium is the standard in WWE.

"How do I feel? It was again up to me to step up and take responsibility to restore the honor of our precious sport. The whole way through they put the biggest obstacles in my way, the whole way through I've been there, and at the end, it was an error on my behalf. I got to blame me for that, it's nobody else. But like we always do in Imperium, when we fall, we get back up because we are driven by a greater good. Weekend to weekend, we drive all around the country to represent this sport the way it's supposed to be. We are Imperium and to us the mat is sacred," said GUNTHER.

In the match, GUNTHER eliminated five Superstars — former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The Superstar that ended his lengthy stay in the Rumble match was the winner of the 2023 men's Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes, who entered the match at #30.

The full results of the 36th annual Royal Rumble are available at this link here.