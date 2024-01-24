WWE's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About TKO Board Of Directors Appointment

Along with WWE's billion-dollar deal with Netflix, the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has also officially become a board member of the promotion's parent company, TKO. Johnson recently joined Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel in an interview with CNBC, where he expressed how important this moment is to him.

According to Johnson, because of his father "Rocky" Johnson and grandfather Peter Maivia's roles in WWE history, being a board member of TKO is an honor. "My grandfather and my dad, they would've never thought that something like this would happen in that, I would be able to sit at this table now, this table that they helped build." Johnson additionally praised Emmanuel, recounting their 20-year business relationship. "These game-changing deals is a reflection of who he is. When it comes to Netflix, I'm excited about this. 52 weeks, live? That's a lot of Rock raising The Eyebrow every week for Netflix!"

Continuing, Johnson expressed his excitement for working in TKO going forward, and that he often invests himself in projects. Additionally, he revealed he'd turned down offers to join boards in the past. "I have been asked to join other boards in the past [but] joining this board was unique and different and special." Johnson again cited his father and grandfather for helping build WWE across their careers. "I'm sitting at a Board that my grandfather and my dad helped build and I also helped build a company, and growing it globally with a guy who I love and admire."

