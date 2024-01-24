Jey Uso Gets Real About CM Punk & His Return To WWE

CM Punk's return to WWE might have been highly anticipated by fans, but many were shocked when he appeared during last year's Survivor Series. According to Jey Uso during an interview with "TNT Sports," even the WWE locker room was surprised by "The Second City Saint's" return. Per Uso, when Punk made his entrance, those in the ring broke character.

"As soon as the music hit, we all stopped being characters, we're all standing in the middle of the ring like talking, we go all like 'Aw man, did you know?' I think there's a clip of me and Randy talking, you see Seth going ham down there." Uso continued, again affirming that they had no clue about Punk's return, but that the unknown is something that makes wrestling fun. "You think you know it all sometimes, and man, it's cool to be surprised every now and then. Because we're getting the same reaction as fans some of the times."

Additionally, Uso claimed he's always had a positive relationship with Punk. "He was never trying to big dog us or none of that. I felt like he knew we was genuine people, real people." Uso also noted that there's still a mutual respect between them, and praised Punk for the eyes he brings to wrestling. The star also claimed that he's eager to have a promo battle with Punk down the line, since he's comfortable with his own skills. "I feel like I'm one of the top promos in WWE, I feel like I can go, so to put me against a man who's known for talking? Man, hell yeah."

