Cody Rhodes Gets Candid About The Prospect Of Not Winning The WWE Title In 2024

The big question coming in to 2024 among WWE fans was obvious, will Cody Rhodes "finish the story" at WrestleMania 40? "The American Nightmare" was unsuccessful in dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 to the surprise of many, leading some to believe that Philadelphia will be where he overcomes "The Tribal Chief." However, recent reports have suggested that Rhodes will not only be out of the title picture come Mania season, but that he won't be in the main event at all.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, Rhodes spoke openly about the potential of not finishing the story by this year's WrestleMania, claiming that he isn't overthinking things, but knows what the inevitable result would look like. "I feel like I don't look at it from that perspective in terms of 'what would happen if I didn't get to the finish line?', Rhodes said. "Ultimately, that's a failure. It would be a failed year, and I'd hope that doesn't come to pass."

Rhodes brought up the fact that Mahjouri mentioned a sense of doubt among fans that he would win the big one at WrestleMania 40, but it doesn't seem to phase the American Nightmare. "Doubt is a beautiful thing," Rhodes said. "For people to take the ride with you ... I doubted that Daniel Bryan could survive a match with Triple H and then survive a triple threat match and get out of WrestleMania 30 how he did, but it was a marvelous moment. I don't mind doubts at all, I just, myself, can't have any in regards to everything else that's going on. I have to be straight and narrow as far as where I'd like to, how I'd like to get there."

Please credit 'SHAK Wrestling' when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.