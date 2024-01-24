Backstage Report On Likelihood Of Cody Rhodes Main Eventing WWE WrestleMania 2024

It's looking increasingly likely that Cody Rhodes won't finish his story at WWE WrestleMania 40. A new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, citing sources close to Paul "Triple H" Levesque, states that Rhodes isn't set to wrestle in the main event or compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's big event.

Rhodes' WrestleMania position is not exactly a total surprise considering the increasing likelihood that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning to wrestle his cousin, Roman Reigns. Still, there have been some holding out hope that Rhodes would get his rematch against Reigns in April despite Johnson's presence.

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Rhodes was involved in a segment with CM Punk that drew exceptional viewership both on TV and online. The Sports Illustrated report indicates that a Rhodes-Punk matchup is likely taking place at WrestleMania. However, it's unclear if this is information from sources or speculation based upon what occurred during "Raw."

Since his 2022 WWE return, Rhodes has been intent on "finishing the story" started by his father, Dusty Rhodes. Though he climbed to the peak of the industry, Dusty never captured the WWE Championship — a title that is today represented by the Undisputed Universal WWE Championship. Rhodes had a chance in last year's main event, but the former AEW star fell short against Reigns. Though many felt confident Rhodes would return to the main event this year, if the report is correct, his quest seems to have been delayed by the arrival of Johnson.

Whatever decision is made concerning WrestleMania's two main events, fans will have at least some additional information after this weekend. The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble will take place this Saturday and, as always, the winners of the two battle royales will have an opportunity to challenge for the title of their choice on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."