Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Addresses Possibility Of Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 2024

Ever since he showed up at "WWE Raw" earlier this month and declared he wanted to eat "at the head of the table," speculation has run rampant that fans may finally be getting the long-awaited WrestleMania match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. That speculation picked up steam this morning when Rock was announced as the newest member of WWE's board of directors, shortly before the announcement that "Raw" would be moving to Netflix in 2025.

Appearing on "ESPN First Take" later in the morning to promote his new role, Rock was asked whether or not the match with Reigns would happen at WrestleMania 40. While not directly answering the question, Rock talked up just how big a match between him and Reigns could be.

"I'm a long-gamer," Rock said. "I like to build. And this is...what this is...if myself and Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleMania's prior, because I grew up in this business and I love it...we could possibly put on, with us as a main event and this incredible group of men and women who are these incredible group of performers, we can possibly put on the greatest and biggest WrestleMania of all time."

When pressed again about whether there was any shot that he and Reigns could finally collide this April in Philadelphia, Rock relented and indicated that there was hope for fans who have been waiting for the match.

"There's a chance," Rock said. "There's a chance."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN First Take" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription