Eric Bischoff Explains Why WWE's Nick Khan Is Most Significant Hire Ever In Wrestling

Following the announcement that "WWE Raw" will be moving to Netflix in January 2025, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff agreed that Nick Khan was the most significant hire in wrestling history. Khan is currently a member of the board of directors at TKO Group Holdings (the parent company of WWE and UFC), where he also serves as President of WWE. The former co-head of television at CAA was initially hired by WWE in 2020. He has since become an important figure behind the curtain for the promotion.

"I mean, he's done an amazing job," Bischoff said on "Strictly Business." "He's a big thinker. He's got the relationships to make it work. You know, it's one thing to have great ideas. It's another thing to have great relationships. But when you've got vision like Nick Khan clearly has, experience like Nick Khan certainly has, and you've got the relationships and the credibility in the entertainment industry to the level that Nick Khan has ... But with a guy like Nick Khan now and his relationships and the WWE opportunity, I see so much synergy, licensing, merchandising, international growth, [and] now this Netflix deal. All of this feeds into massive amounts of expansion. It has got to be so exciting to be in the halls of WWE right now."

Khan first joined WWE as its CEO. Since his arrival, he has overseen significant growth in WWE's business, with numerous company records being broken over the last few years. He has also played a vital role in negotiating media rights deals. The latest agreement with Netflix is worth up to $5 billion over 10 years. Khan believes that partnering with the popular streaming platform will only increase WWE's already large audience.

