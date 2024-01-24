Nick Khan Explains How Netflix Deal Can Help WWE Expand Its Audience

This week WWE and Netflix announced a deal worth an estimated $5 billion that will see "WWE Raw" head to the popular streaming platform in January 2025. With the move, WWE President Nick Khan believes "Raw" going to Netflix will only expand WWE's worldwide reach.

"You saw what 'Drive to Survive' did for Formula One," Khan told "Bloomberg Television." "We think the WWE audience, already big on a global level, only gets bigger with a show like that." While a show akin to "Drive to Survive" that focused on the weekly WWE product could be great for both companies, that isn't the only way Netflix and WWE's relationship could be used. Khan believes that WWE has a treasure trove of intellectual property that is largely untouched, and that Netflix could tap into.

"If you look at what Disney has done, certainly that was through accusation with Marvel, and with Lucasfilm, if you look what Warner Brothers Discovery did when they acquired DC a long time ago, you now have this treasure trove at Netflix that's available to produce," he said. "Things like The Undertaker, characters that have been created over time. We are looking forward to getting into all of that with Netflix as well." Netflix previously created, "Escape The Undertaker" which was an interactive movie featuring "The Deadman" and The New Day, showcasing the type of content that could come in the future.

