Bully Ray Weighs In On Cody Rhodes-CM Punk Faceoff From WWE Raw

Two of the favorites to win Saturday's men's Royal Rumble match, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, came face-to-face in the middle of the ring this week on "WWE Raw." The following day on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his verdict on the segment.

"I thought it was an uninspiring draw" Ray said. "It's not just about landing shots and getting that "Ohhhhh" response; it's about some good stuff, and I think we heard the best of Punk and Cody in those comments ... Other than that, I did not come away, like, 'Whoa, that really blew me away.' ... I thought they kind of ended it flat. When they both left the ring, they were staring at each other, and there was really no buzz in the arena. There was no electricity."

After soaking in the reaction from the crowd, Punk told a story about how Rhodes' late father, Dusty Rhodes, wanted him to keep an eye on "The American Nightmare" in OVW — WWE's former developmental promotion. Punk ultimately agreed to the WWE Hall of Famer's request. However, in the upcoming men's Rumble match, Punk feels like he's going to break his promise because he won't be looking out for Rhodes; he'll be looking to eliminate him. Rhodes responded by saying there's no friends in the Rumble match.

Later in the segment, Punk told Rhodes that he was more of the "American Dream" than he was because his dad was just an average guy compared to the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Rhodes fired back by bringing up Punk's "Pipe Bomb" from 2011. Rhodes said that after "The Second City Saint" walked away from WWE, he did everything Punk said in his famous promo, which makes him more Punk than Punk. The pair ended up coming nose-to-nose before they exited the ring from separate sides of the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.