John Cena Addresses Infamous Botched Spot At WWE Royal Rumble 2005

John Cena has discussed the infamous Royal Rumble match from 2005 when he and Batista toppled over the top rope at the exact same time, leading to an improvised finish that eventually led to The Animal being crowned the winner.

While the finish was a complete accident, someone had to take fault for it, and when speaking to Logan Paul on the latest episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, Cena put his hands up.

"It was not Dave's fault, it was on me," Cena said. "I am very bad at rotating backwards, so it was my fault."

He jokingly claimed that him admitting fault for the botch was the only thing people would take away from the interview. He also dove a little deeper into what followed when Vince McMahon stormed the ring, only to tear both of his quads getting into the ring.

"To the testament of the work ethic and ... just the absolute gumption and dedication of Vince McMahon, with torn quads, he gets himself in the ring and gives us the guidance to finish the event," said Cena. "He is the authority figure in WWE, he can say 'restart the match.' We restart it and Dave wins."

Cena admitted the best thing he could have done in the situation was to trust the process and stay present in his surroundings. Even though he made a mistake, he knew that everything would work out fine. Things eventually worked out for both Cena and Batista as they moved on to that year's WrestleMania and won the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships from JBL and Triple H respectively. Cena won two Royal Rumble matches, in 2008 and 2013, without any controversy, while Batista won the 2014 match to a less-than-positive response from fans.

