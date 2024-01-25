WWE's John Cena Offers Insight On His Unusual Social Media Presence

John Cena's Instagram is known for being filled with some extremely cryptic posts, and the star himself even says that all images posted are up for interpretation. Appearing on "Impaulsive," Cena finally explained the stories behind some of them. Cena was first asked about the picture he posted of Benjamin Franklin and explained that he simply shared the image because he read "Poor Charlie's Almanac." He also credited Franklin for teaching him how to use his money wisely.

"I got the guidance on how to use money from Ben Franklin via Charlie Monger." Cena was also asked why he once posted a picture of a traffic jam, which had a more straightforward answer: "Yeah, sure. I was stuck in traffic." Continuing, Cena noted the way he approaches social media is largely due to growing up without it. Cena went on to note that he often posts "inside baseball stuff" that people miss, but that the point is for people to interpret things their own way. "And I don't care if you know, because that's not the point. The point is if you come to there as a forum, you can check out the images, you can get a look into my life, or maybe you can get a look into your own life."

He also revealed that the reason why his Instagram is curated the way it is is to be efficient with his screen time. "What's most important for me: getting something out there for the people who actually pay attention to what I do, I have no idea why, but understanding that that's important." Cena also noted he believes in setting boundaries in life, and that time is his most valuable asset. "I think social media is great if it doesn't make your life miserable."

