WWE Star John Cena Shares Cryptic Image On Instagram, Fans Speculate On Meaning

When someone is defeated as decisively as John Cena was by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel last weekend, it's understandable that it would have one thinking about the future. And it appears Cena, who has not won a televised singles match on WWE television since 2018, may be thinking that his time to ride off into the wrestling sunset has finally arrived.

Earlier today on Instagram, Cena posted a cartoonish photo stating "The End." As expected, wrestling fans launched into a wealth of speculation as to what Cena meant with his cryptic share, including whether this meant Cena was alluding to an end to his time in the squared circle.

But there is also life outside of wrestling, and some have pointed out that this could simply be Cena referencing his other career in Hollywood. After all, last night the actors' strike reached an end after a deal between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP was agreed upon. Cena's recent run in WWE was prompted by the hole in Cena's schedule that the strikes opened up, and Cena had relayed tht his time in WWE would run its course as soon as the strike concluded.

If this is the last wrestling fans see of Cena though, it will have been his most active run in WWE since 2021. In total, Cena wrestled seven matches for WWE between August and September, during which he spent most of his time feuding with The Bloodline — including teaming with LA Knight to defeat Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at October's Fastlane.