SAG-AFTRA Strike Reportedly Ending, Likely Marking The End Of John Cena's WWE Return

After 118 days, it looks as though the SAG-AFTRA strikes are coming to an end. On Wednesday, the actor's guild released a statement announcing a tentative agreement with Hollywood's film studios, pending the acceptance of members.

"In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118 day strike," the statement read. "The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9. The tentative deal will go to the SAG-AFTRA National Board on Friday, November 10, 2023, for review and consideration. Further details will be released following that meeting."

With the seeming resolution of the strikes comes what is very likely the end of John Cena's current run in WWE. Cena had previously revealed that he came back to WWE as a result of the ongoing strikes, but stated that he would resume working on undisclosed projects once an agreement had been reached. The agreement between the actors and the studios also comes at an ideal time, storyline-wise, as Cena was most recently seen losing to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, who then proceeded to deliver multiple Samoan Spikes to Cena's throat. The former 16-time WWE Champion then left the ring to a standing ovation in what certainly seemed, on the surface, like a farewell.

Cena made his return to WWE during the September 1 episode of "WWE SmackDown", finding himself involved in a verbal exchange with Jimmy Uso that turned physical. This only marked the beginning of the issues with The Bloodline, however, as he went on to join forces with LA Knight to defeat Uso and Sikoa at WWE Fastlane the following month before going one-on-one with "The Enforcer" at WWE Crown Jewel.