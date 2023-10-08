John Cena Clarifies Whether He Will Immediately Leave WWE When SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends

As the SAG-AFTRA negotiations continue, John Cena provides some clarity about his future in WWE when the actors strike eventually comes to an end. During the WWE Fastlane press conference, Cena revealed that he plans on returning to Hollywood to resume his acting duties once the strike is over.

"I've made it clear that you can't do both [WWE and Hollywood] because of the liability insurance," Cena said. "If I were to try and juggle both, that's very selfish because that would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something were to happen to me. So yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it – I can't even talk about the project because of the strike we're in, but we're in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. I don't control any of that. I'm crossing my fingers and hope we can find a resolve everyone is happy with. For right now, I think this is the best way I can help, is come back home to my family."

While it's uncertain when the SAG-AFTRA strikes may conclude, WWE fans can still look forward to a few more appearances from the "GOAT" in the upcoming weeks. Following his tag team victory alongside LA Knight at WWE Fastlane, Cena is advertised for the next three episodes of "WWE SmackDown," with his latest run scheduled to end on October 27 as WWE heads to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

