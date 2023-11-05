John Cena Explains Process Of How He Returned To WWE After SAG-AFTRA Went On Strike

While John Cena has seemingly hinted at retirement with a rather cryptic Instagram post, the 16-time World Champion has provided more clarity to the events that led up to his latest run in WWE. During a recent appearance on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast, Cena explained that he obtained legal permission to return to the company in the wake of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which bars actors from resuming certain television and film projects.

"The labor dispute happens, the Screen Actors Guild decides as an entirety, to go on strike, which either leaves me idle or asking questions of 'What can I do? What is within my control?' I wanted to see if it was okay to come back to tour, so we called the proper people at SAG, we got a written legal okay that it would be okay to come back to WWE," Cena said. "Once I had that, then I could ask the question of 'WWE, do you guys want me to come back and hang out for a little bit?' So, here we are."

After solidifying a legal seal of approval from SAG, and then reaching an agreement with WWE, Cena returned to the company on the September 1 of "WWE SmackDown," setting himself up for a two-month run. Within this stint, Cena was primarily situated into a storyline with The Bloodline, first teaming up with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane. Following their tag team victory, Knight pivoted his focus to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, while Cena faced Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4.

As Cena's future in WWE currently sits in a state of uncertainty, it is worth noting that the "GOAT" previously confirmed his intention to go back to Hollywood when the SAG-AFTRA strike eventually ends.

