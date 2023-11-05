Cryptic John Cena Instagram Post Suggests WWE Crown Jewel Was His Last Match

John Cena's Instagram is a captionless enigma that finds the famous superstar often posting as little as possible, usually to wide-ranging speculation from fans as to their meaning, such was the case on Saturday.

Cena took to Instagram to share a captionless photo of soccer star David Beckham, which fans in the comments quickly pointed out was from Beckham's final game on May 18, 2013, where Beckham took to the pitch with Paris Saint-Germain in the club's 3-1 win over Brest.

The post came just hours after Cena was defeated by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, leading many to speculate that Cena was saying he'd wrestled his final match against the former NXT North American Champion. Cena returned to WWE this year, first wrestling Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39, then returning more regularly, often appearing on "SmackDown," where Cena seemingly passed the torch to LA Knight, teaming with the popular superstar in both men's fight against The Bloodline. Usually busy with acting duties in Hollywood, Cena found himself with free time due to both the WGA strike over the summer, and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Cena was reportedly granted permission by SAG-AFTRA to make the WWE appearances.

The multi-time WWE Champion has been very open in the past about the inability to balance Hollywood and wrestling, as the physical toll of wrestling makes Cena uninsurable for film productions if he tries to do both simultaneously. Cena was in the middle of a new project when the strike began and would likely need to return to that production post-haste should the strike conclude.