WWE United States Champion Logan Paul Discusses Past Issues With The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most recognizable names in both wrestling and Hollywood today, and by many accounts, is a beloved figure. However, according to Logan Paul during a recent episode of "Impaulsive" with special guest John Cena, Johnson had a falling out with him. According to Paul, he looked up to both Cena and Johnson and described Rock as his hero. Eventually, he met Johnson, and the two created content together, and he ultimately considered the veteran a good acquaintance. However, once his controversial incident in Japan's Aokigahara forest happened, Johnson cut him off.

"DJ was one of the people I hurt because of his mother's experience, and I hurt him so much so that he basically wanted nothing to do with me ... and rightfully so, I let down my hero. He requested that I remove all the content that we've ever done together and kicked me to the curb." Paul continued, revealing he wasn't directly contacted by Johnson to sever their ties, but a publicist, and that this is something he still holds a grudge about today. "I don't think I've ever been able to truly let go of that ... I got a lot of stuff to work through in terms of that, and I'm not sure where to go in terms of reconciliation. I know we're going to cross paths and I just wonder how I'm going to handle it."

After hearing Paul's story, Cena attempted to give the young star some advice, reminding him about his recent woes with Dillon Danis and how he handled that situation and suggested that Paul be the one to forgive first. "I think it starts with your ability to forgive. And if you can get yourself to a place where you honestly can say 'I forgive' then I think you can begin the foundation to move forward."

