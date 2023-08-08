WWE Star Logan Paul Set For Boxing Match With Dillon Danis

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is returning to the boxing world this October, and his opponent has been confirmed. The social media superstar will face Dillon Danis — a mixed martial artist who currently competes in Bellator – in Manchester, England this October. Furthermore, the pair have already been trash-talking each other on their socials to promote their upcoming showdown.

Danis took a shot at both Paul brothers for seemingly avoiding real fights, despite the fact they've fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr., Nate Diaz, and Tommy Fury. "October 14th, I'll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut," he wrote on Twitter. "Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat."

Paul, meanwhile, doesn't think that his opponent will show up and face him when the time comes to throw fists. "OCTOBER 14 I return to boxing after fighting Floyd Mayweather over 2 years ago," he tweeted. "I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I'm going to erase him from existence.

As Paul noted, he hasn't competed in a boxing match since he fought Mayweather in an exhibition bout in 2021. No winner was declared on the night, but Paul will be hoping to pick up his first boxing victory against Danis.

Of course, this shouldn't affect Paul's WWE plans as he re-signed with the company back in April of this year. Furthermore, the fight might prove to be less challenging than WWE work for the social media star, as he recently claimed that wrestling is harder than boxing. The upcoming bout will be available to view on DAZN.