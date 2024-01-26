Jey Uso Reacts To Brother Jimmy & Solo Sikoa's Activity On WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso and The Bloodline — Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jey's brother Jimmy Uso — have been on separate rosters since "Main Event" Jey joined "WWE Raw" at last year's Payback. Speaking with "TNT Sports," Jey was asked if he liked the fact that he and The Bloodline's Sikoa and Jimmy were going on two different journeys in WWE.

"I love it, man," Jey said. "I love it. I closed out Monday night 'Raw' one time, and then I saw the same week my brothers close 'SmackDown,' you know, [in the] main event, and I automatically text[ed] them and call[ed] them ... Just recognizing what we're doing right now. We're here. We're here. Bloodline still running both shows. We're still running it, Uce. Regardless of what's happening, I'm proud. Let's take a beat and see what we're doing here, man. Never in a million years would I have thought we'd be split, handling both shows."

Jey admitted that he misses the rest of the Bloodline, but he can tell they're having fun, especially his brother Jimmy, every time he sees them appear as a group on television. Jey went on to say that Jimmy is now "breaking out of his shell" on "SmackDown." Still, he feels that his twin is only showing snippets of his humorous side, which he often displays behind the scenes, on TV right now, but he's delighted that WWE fans are beginning to see that side of him.

