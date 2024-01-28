Scott Steiner Reflects On Career, WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

In 2022, Scott Steiner put a cap on an impressive career when he, along with his brother Rick, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Alongside Rick, Scott was a 7-time WCW World Tag Team champion, a 2-time WWE World Tag Team Champion, and a former NWA/WCW United States Tag Team champion. "Big Poppa Pump" was also a successful singles star, winning the WCW World Championship in 2000. Steiner recently reflected on his illustrious career, and what it was like to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Appearing on the "TMPT Podcast", Steiner expressed gratitude for his induction into WWE's Hall of Fame. "Big Poppa Pump" was also happy that his nephew, "WWE NXT" star Bron Breakker, was the one to induct him. "It was great," Steiner said of his Hall of Fame induction. "I got inducted into the [National Wrestling Hall of Fame] in Iowa and then [...] I got a call from WWE. The fact that Bronson was the one to [induct] us made it all that more special, you know? So, it was a good night." When asked about the length of time it took for him to be enshrined in WWE's Hall, Steiner said that he didn't entertain the idea due to frustration with how his second stint with the company between 2002 and 2004 went.

"After I went to WWE after they bought WCW, I went up there hurt, wasn't as mobile. I was p***ed off and it took a while for me to get over that. It's never good to hang onto that stuff." In addition to talking about his Hall of Fame induction, Steiner also reflected on his in-ring career. Unsurprisingly, the former half of the "Steiner Brothers" always wanted to stand out from his peers and leave a lasting legacy. "I was just trying to be innovative, coming up [with] the signature moves that I had that are still replicated today," he said.

