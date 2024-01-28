Riddick Moss Reveals His Favorite WWE Memory

The former Riddick, or "Madcap," Moss was a character in WWE who went through many transformations and slight gimmick changes throughout his time with the company, before being released last September after the WWE and UFC merger. Moss, whose real name is Michael Rallis, never really seemed to get away from the mid-card on the main roster. He recently appeared on "Captain's Corner" and talked about his career and his character's various style changes.

"Maybe my favorite thing I ever did as Madcap was when [Baron] Corbin and I injured Drew McIntyre and put him on the shelf for a month or so," Moss said. "The next week I came out dressed as Drew. So I had been wearing the button-down shirt and the suspenders, but then for this one I had to wear the kilt and I went shirtless to pretend to be Drew and make fun of Drew, and I got to do the Scottish accent on TV, which is like my favorite thing I've ever done."

Moss began teaming with Corbin in September 2021 when the latter was known as "Happy Corbin." That's when he took on the "Madcap" name and became Corbin's comedic, joke-cracking sidekick. The two were paired together for almost a year before they split when Corbin had enough of the jokes, and Moss dropped the "Madcap" gimmick. Moss joined WWE in 2014 and spent six years in "WWE NXT," teaming with Tino Sabbatelli. He was called up to the main roster in January 2020 and even won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, as well as the now-defunct 24-7 Championship on one occasion. His last WWE appearance came in May 2023 on an episode of "WWE Raw," where he competed for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.