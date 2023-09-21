Riddick Moss Confirms, Comments On WWE Release

It's been a downer day for the household of Riddick Moss and Emma, as the couple saw both of them get released by WWE as part of a wave of cuts hitting the company. But Moss is at least trying to stay positive, taking to X after the news broke to indicate that his wrestling career is far from over.

"Well I did it – I graduated from WWE," Moss tweeted. "I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per-match fee skyrocketed through the roof. Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up."

A former college football player for the University of Minnesota, Moss joined WWE in 2014 after attending a tryout. He would spend the next six years in NXT, largely in a team with Tino Sabbatelli as God Gifted Athletes, before being called up to the main roster in January 2020.

Moss would find some success on the main roster, winning the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the WWE 24/7 title on one occasion. He last appeared on WWE TV in May, taking part in a #1 Contendership match for the Intercontinental Title on "Raw."