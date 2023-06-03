WWE Stars Emma And Riddick Moss Announce Engagement

WWE Superstars Riddick Moss and Emma are engaged! On Saturday afternoon, Moss proposed to Emma, and she shared the below photo on Instagram with the caption, "I said yes a million times in my head before you even asked."

Several other wrestlers congratulated the happy couple, including former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, AEW star Saraya, current Impact star Trinity, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, AEW/ROH star Brian Cage, WWE's Ivar, Valhalla, Dakota Kai, Natalya, Blair Davenport, Maxxine Dupri, and Indi Hartwell.

Early this year, on the January 6 edition of "SmackDown," the newly engaged couple had taken part in a mixed tag team match, where they lost to Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Moss is currently on the "WWE Raw" roster, where his last match was on the May 15 episode. He took part in a battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Mustafa Ali went on to win the match, though he was unsuccessful in capturing the title from GUNTHER at Night of Champions. It was on the October 28, 2022 edition of "WWE SmackDown," when Emma returned to WWE after being released in 2017. Her last match was against Nikki Cross on the May 22 episode of WWE Main Event. Before returning to WWE, Emma had wrestled for three years in Impact Wrestling and held the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Emma also wrestled in Ring of Honor and made her AEW debut at AEW All Out 2019, where she was part of the Casino Battle Royale.