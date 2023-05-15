Mustafa Ali Wins WWE Intercontinental Title Shot Against GUNTHER

It was said an "underdog" angle was on the cards to set up GUNTHER's next title challenger, and on "WWE Raw" Monday night, that certainly became the case.

In a battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, wrestlers such as Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, former champion Ricochet, and even Bronson Reed filled the ring. But in the end, it was Mustafa Ali standing tall after eliminating Ricochet and Reed to close out the match.

That makes it three consecutive wins on "Raw" for Ali, for what it's worth. And at Night of Champions on May 27, he'll be looking to end GUNTHER's historic reign.