WWE Reportedly Planning 'Underdog' Winner For IC #1 Contender's Battle Royal On Raw

Tonight on "WWE Raw," the next opponent for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship will be decided via Battle Royal. And while we do not yet know who it will be, PWInsider (Elite) is reporting that an underdog angle is on the cards, noting "The idea we are told is to have a surprise win."

Imperium were drafted to the red brand during Round 2 of last month's WWE Draft, and for the first time since, GUNTHER is set to make his "Raw" debut. Whomever wins tonight will officially challenge him at Night of Champions on May 27.