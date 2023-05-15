WWE Raw Preview (5/15): Becky Lynch Addresses Trish Stratus, Cody Rhodes Responds To Brock Lesnar's Challenge, More

Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, will see Becky Lynch address her rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The seven-time WWE Women's Champion turned on Lynch on the April 10 episode of "Raw" after the pair lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Stratus had replaced Lita in that title clash after she was mysteriously attacked backstage. The 2003 Diva of the Decade later admitted that she had taken out Lita to make sure "The Man" would lose the tag team gold. Stratus also declared that she was the greatest of all time and that she would be nobody's sidekick. Lynch returned last week and attacked Stratus during a promo mocking her daughter.

Cody Rhodes is set to answer Brock Lesnar's challenge for Night of Champions this evening. The 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner overcame Lesnar at Backlash, but "The Beast" was clearly not happy with that outcome and put "The American Nightmare" through the announce table last week during his WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament match. Lesnar made it clear that he wanted to "fight" Rhodes later this month in Saudi Arabia.

Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will make his first appearance on "Raw" since being drafted to the red brand. To mark the occasion, a battle royal will take place to determine who will next challenge the Imperium member for the gold. Also, Shinsuke Nakamura is set to take on The Miz in singles action. "The A-Lister" has been attempting to get the Japanese star to join forces with him recently.