Brock Lesnar Attacks Cody Rhodes On WWE Raw, Wants Rematch At Night Of Champions

It appears Cody Rhodes isn't quite finished with Brock Lesnar after WWE Backlash. During the triple threat match on "WWE Raw," between Rhodes, Finn Balor, and the Miz, Lesnar cost Rhodes the match. But, more than costing Rhodes an opportunity at the new World Heavyweight Championship, he put Rhodes through the announcers' table with an F5.

Lesnar mockingly asked Rhodes, "What do you want to talk about?" and then asked him to look at his stitched-up face. Ultimately, Lesnar challenged Rhodes to a "fight," at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event.