Goldberg Reveals Whose Idea It Was For Him To Squash Brock Lesnar In 90 Seconds
Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 following a nearly 13-year absence from the business and defeated Brock Lesnar, who at the time was nearly unstoppable, squashing him in about a minute and a half. Goldberg has now informed fans of whose idea it was for him to go over Lesnar in such a short amount of time.
"Brock needed an adversary, he needed a worthy adversary," WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg said appearing on "Talk is Jericho." "Brock Lesnar is an absolutel mastermind, I mean he really is ... It was an honor for me to still be looked upon as somebody who was a worthy competitor, a worthy challenge for him and Brock is the one who came up with the, with the 90-second deal, right?"
Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016, which was his first match since WrestleMania 20 in 2004. Ironically, at WrestleMania 20, Goldberg defeated Lesnar in a match that was much less well-received by the live crowd. The boos and negative chants during the match came due to everyone being aware that both men were on their way out of the company following the biggest show of the year.
Goldberg doesn't think his WrestleMania 20 match is that bad
"I think the match wasn't that bad." Goldberg said. "I haven't seen anybody press Brock over his head before ... It was tough. If I could've been anywhere else in the planet at that time, I would've wished to have been there because I got absolutely no love ... He was pissed. As pissed as I was, you know, I got it. I understood. I didn't really know his situation, but it looked like he wanted to kill me."
Goldberg and Lesnar would face off in the ring one final time in one-on-one action at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, 13 years following their original match. Goldberg walked into the match as Universal Champion and Lesnar walked out as champion, with "The Beast Incarnate" picking up his first win over Goldberg in a match that has been much more highly regarded than their match 13 years prior. At Super ShowDown 2020, Goldberg became the first person to win a World Championship in WWE after entering the Hall of Fame, defeating The Fiend for the Universal Championship.
