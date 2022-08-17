Goldberg Reveals Whose Idea It Was For Him To Squash Brock Lesnar In 90 Seconds

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 following a nearly 13-year absence from the business and defeated Brock Lesnar, who at the time was nearly unstoppable, squashing him in about a minute and a half. Goldberg has now informed fans of whose idea it was for him to go over Lesnar in such a short amount of time.

"Brock needed an adversary, he needed a worthy adversary," WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg said appearing on "Talk is Jericho." "Brock Lesnar is an absolutel mastermind, I mean he really is ... It was an honor for me to still be looked upon as somebody who was a worthy competitor, a worthy challenge for him and Brock is the one who came up with the, with the 90-second deal, right?"

Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016, which was his first match since WrestleMania 20 in 2004. Ironically, at WrestleMania 20, Goldberg defeated Lesnar in a match that was much less well-received by the live crowd. The boos and negative chants during the match came due to everyone being aware that both men were on their way out of the company following the biggest show of the year.