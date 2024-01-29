Ricky Starks Reveals Which AEW And WWE Stars He Takes Advice From

Ricky Starks is arguably one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster, and has been praised for most of the feuds he's had with veterans like Chris Jericho and CM Punk. During a recent appearance on the "Gabby AF" podcast, Starks reveals which stars in both AEW and WWE he goes to for advice.

Starks' friendship with Cody Rhodes isn't a secret, so it's no surprise that Rhodes was the first name that came to mind. "I talk to Cody Rhodes. I don't have anybody in the back to talk to."

While he claims that he has nobody else to go to for advice in AEW, he then recalled that he does approach Bryan Danielson from time to time. "Yeah, the other person that I talk to when I can is Bryan, but that's not that often. But I don't really have anyone that I talk to, or can go to for advice back there. It is what it is," stated Starks.

Starks notably thanked Rhodes after the conclusion of last year's "AEW All In" pay-per-view, noting how the creation of the very first "All In" pay-per-view created by Rhodes and The Young Bucks was the reason the promotion could host such a major event. Interestingly, Starks wasn't featured at the event after being "suspended" for attacking Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat during his feud with Punk. Starks is currently one-half of the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Big Bill.

