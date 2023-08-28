Ricky Starks Thanks Cody Rhodes And The Young Bucks Following AEW All In

The wrestlers of AEW are awash in gratitude after hosting over 81,000 fans in Wembley Stadium for the massive success of All In. In the midst of all the excitement, "Absolute" Ricky Starks took to X to specifically thank Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — three of the four founding Executive Vice Presidents of AEW — for how much they meant to this very moment happening.

"Big thank you to the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes for the creation All In," Starks wrote. "Changed the game and changed the world." Rhodes and the Bucks famously spearheaded the initial All In, an event that acted as the launching pad for AEW to even exist. Starks and Rhodes have been longtime friends, with Starks visiting Cody backstage at the Royal Rumble in January.

Notably, Starks offered up his thanks in spite of not being featured on Sunday's card. He's currently serving out a suspension on AEW programming for attacking Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat after losing a "Real" World Championship" match against CM Punk in early August. The length of his suspension was set at 28 days, making him available to compete by this weekend's "Collision." That also puts him in line for a potential match at All Out in Chicago this coming Sunday.