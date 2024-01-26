Big E Details Proposed 'Meaty Men Invitational' At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE is constantly looking for new match ideas to hook fans, and Big E has an idea for a bout. The New Day member believes there is an audience for hoss wrestling, and he wants big men to be given their own invitational at WWE WrestleMania 40.

"Some sort of a Meaty Men Invitational," he "WWE's The Bump." "Imagine, just the largest, most bulbous, most girthy men on the roster all gathering in one match to decide who is worthy of being crowned the meatiest man on God's green earth. Imagine that. I think that is a worthy match for WrestleMania; we've got some powerhouses on the roster, too."

Big E pointed out WWE has the likes of Omos, Ivar, Bronson Reed, and Oba Femi as people who could be involved. It's something that fans might have an interest in as well, as was shown when Miro wrestled Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW's All Out last year, with chants of "Meat" and "Meat forever" being so loud the company released merchandise that said, 'Meat.'

"You got some men out here who are worthy," he said. "If we can get this thing rolling along I might be on the lookout, I might be scouting and taking some notes. I might pop up at an area here or there. It's something that I'm really passionate about."

Big E has been passionate about big meaty men colliding ever since he talked about a dream match between him and Goldberg. It's an idea he's continued to be excited about ever since, as he discussed when Brock Lesnar took on Omos at WrestleMania 39, but that's not to say he doesn't enjoy other styles as well. "I have a lot of respect for the Ricochets of the world, [but] sometimes you need to highlight the men with extended chests," he said.

