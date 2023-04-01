Big E Looking Forward To Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat With Brock Lesnar Vs. Omos

Big E has been out of commission for over a year now, but he still continues to follow WWE closely and has listed a few matches he's excited for this WrestleMania season. However, there's one genre of match, in particular, that fans may wish to know Big E's opinion on this year.

In an interview with "Uproxx," Big E commented on which WrestleMania match he thinks has "biggest meaty men, slappin' meat."

"Ooh, ooh. Omos and Brock, that's a lot of beef in there. That's a lot of beef, that to me is definitely the one. I'm excited about that, man," Big E said.

The phrase "big meaty men slappin' meat" was coined by Big E on an episode of "The New Day Podcast," while he was musing on his own personal dream match with Goldberg. The term has since been used by the professional wrestling community to describe any match with two big wrestlers. Big E commented on the phrase's lasting appeal.

"As silly as that little saying is, I really enjoy that people have really clung to it, that it's become a moniker for hoss matches. The term for a match between big men just running into each other with big muscles, big chests, all that jazz. I love that people still love it," he said. "I love that 'big meaty men' is still a thing. People, on a regular basis, on almost a daily basis, I see a tweet and I'm tagged in it about big meaty men, or that clip replayed over and over, and it warms my heart."

As described by Big E, the "big meaty men, slappin' meat" match between Lesnar and Omos at WrestleMania 39 will be taking place on Sunday during the event's second night.