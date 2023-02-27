Omos Is The Best Opponent For Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania (And He Should Win)

Brock Lesnar is decked out in a white sport coat and a pink carnation, all dressed up for the dance, and yet one of WrestleMania's marquee stars currently appears to be all gussied up with no place to go. Lesnar walked into the main event of WrestleMania 38 as a champion, and one year later he finds himself a third-wheel to a feud between Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt ... unless he accepts the challenge of former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos.

The massive superstar challenged Lesnar to a WrestleMania match on the February 20 episode of "Raw." Lesnar has yet to accept the challenge, but it's the right direction for the 45-year old former WWE Champion. In fact, not only should Lesnar accept the challenge, but with more good years behind him rather than in front of him, Lesnar needs to lose to the budding giant and cement Omos's status as a legitimate threat for more than just the obvious physical reasons.

With a main event scene that's crowded with Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and the entire Bloodline, there's no room for Lesnar in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship conversation. A dream match with someone like GUNTHER would require Lesnar to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, which seems beneath "The Beast Incarnate."

With all worthy titles and competitors spoken for, the best option for Brock Lesnar is to play his part in making the next generation of larger than life WWE stars.