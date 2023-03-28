Backstage News On Original Pitch For Omos-Brock Lesnar Segment On WWE Raw

On the most recent edition of "WWE Raw" (the last before WrestleMania), the weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Omos ended in chaos, with the immense WrestleMania 39 opponents coming to blows. According to Fightful Select, the weigh-in was originally supposed to be carried out with a sense of poise and rationality, as plans initially called for a UFC-style weigh-in, with WWE reportedly commissioning towels, a WrestleMania podium, and even a red carpet, none of which was used. There is no word on why the initial plans were scrapped.

The weigh-in is not the first time that the two giant athletes have come to blows, with both men coming face to face on March 13 as well, which also ended in fisticuffs. Lesnar accepted Omos' challenge last month for a match and now the two are set to clash on night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Lesnar enters this year's WrestleMania on a losing streak, having lost all of his WrestleMania matches since 2018, losing to stars like Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes that it is time for Lesnar to "give back" to future behemoths like Omos in Lesnar's final years as a professional wrestler. Omos is also coming off a loss, having lost his last WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley. Lesnar was initially supposed to feud with Lashley, but that match was scrapped in favor of Lashley's now-shelved plans with Bray Wyatt.