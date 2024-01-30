Arn Anderson Comments On Why Ricky Steamboat Never Got A Second World Title Run In WCW

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat was a decorated champion inside the squared circle, collecting numerous title reigns under the umbrellas of the National Wrestling Alliance, WCW, and WWF. However, there is one major title that eluded him – the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. In the lead-up to his initial retirement, Steamboat began a program with his long-time rival Ric Flair, in which he chased after Flair's WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately for Steamboat, his pursuit left him empty-handed.

During a recent episode of the "ARN" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson was asked for his thoughts on why Steamboat, a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, may have been void of a world title reign in WCW. "He didn't have the right guy pushing him [behind the scenes] and pushing for him," Anderson said. "You're getting towards the end of Ricky's career ... the complexity of the business is changing."

As Anderson alluded to, WCW saw a major shift in the main event scene in 1994, which can partially be attributed to the arrival of Hulk Hogan. Steamboat's feud with Flair briefly resulted in the WCW World Heavyweight Championship being vacated when both competitors pinned each other at the same time during the WCW's Spring Stampede in April 1994. After Flair defeated Steamboat in their rematch, Hogan set his sights on the title and eventually dethroned Flair at the Bash At The Beach event. Hogan's first WCW World Heavyweight Championship reign spanned nearly 500 days before he was unseated by The Giant (also known as The Big Show).

