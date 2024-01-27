WWE Star Kofi Kingston Comments On Imperium Bringing Out A Mean Streak In The New Day

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been embroiled in a feud with Imperium to begin 2024. The matches between Kingston, Woods, and Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have proved to be physical contests, and a handful haven't even found definitive conclusions, the four wrestlers seemingly focused on doing damage irrespective of the result. Kingston continued their feud verbally as he spoke to Wrestling Inc. at a media junket ahead of the Royal Rumble. He poked fun at their absence from the junket, supposedly at the behest of their leader, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

"Of course not. Because Gunther didn't allow them to come," said Kingston, "Gunther is over here by himself. He said, 'Nah, y'all stay at home.' And they said, 'Yes sir, I'm going to stay at home.' Because that's what they do. They follow his order. They follow his will." Kingston notably took an office chair feet-first to the face courtesy of Kaiser on "WWE Raw". He said he is feeling great now, but at the time it was — understandably — painful and took some time to recover from.

"But it was all good because Woods came in, he avenged me, you know what I'm saying? And then we came in together a couple weeks after that and we started to do our thing," Kingston said, elaborating on the mean streak Imperium had drawn from the otherwise jovial New Day, "A lot of people were like, 'Oh my God. The New Day. Oh, you're supposed to have the unicorn horns and the bright colors. You're supposed to be out there being friendly.' And we said, 'Nah. They brought a side out of us that we don't normally like to show, but we can.' We got it in the back pocket at all times, you know what I'm saying? And if we should need to play that card, we're going to play it. Like they found out when we put them through the tables on "Raw" this past Monday, baby."

