Xavier Woods Reacts To Ludwig Kaiser's Actions On WWE Raw

Last night's "WWE Raw" featured a match between Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. After taking quite a few lumps over the last several weeks, it seems Kaiser had enough and he began taking his frustration out on Kingston. The match went to a double count-out as the two brawled outside the ring, and Kaiser proceeded to lay a brutal beatdown on Kingston. Following Kaiser's actions, Kingston's New Day partner Xavier Woods took to X to share a warning.

"Now you messed up..." Woods wrote. The WWE star also shared a video of the attack.

Woods has been absent from WWE TV over the last month, reportedly due to an injury. At the time, it was said that Woods was not expected to be out for too long. However, Kingston and Woods' longtime New Day partner Big E has been out of action for nearly two years after suffering a broken neck, and it's currently unclear when or if he will return to wrestling.

Kaiser was similarly without his Imperium allies, as GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci were missing from "Raw." Following his beatdown of Kingston, Kaiser said backstage that his opponent had it coming after Kingston hurt Vinci during their tag match the previous week. That match saw the referee give Kingston and Jey Uso the victory after determining the Imperium member could not continue. Vinci took a nasty dropkick to the face but later clarified that he was okay, and it seems likely he'll return to TV in the coming weeks. Additionally, the company announced last night that GUNTHER will return to "Raw" next week.