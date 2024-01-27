Backstage Update On The Rock's WWE Contract Status, Push For Huge WrestleMania Match

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised the WWE Universe not once but twice this month, first making his return on "WWE Raw: Day 1" to lay a verbal smackdown on Jinder Mahal and make a not-so-subtle reference to Roman Reigns. Then, earlier this week, it was announced that he had joined TKO, WWE's parent company, on the board of directors. The deal also saw The Rock name signed over to Johnson, so he now stands to make more money from WWE selling his merchandise. However, that remains the only deal Johnson has signed as of yet with the company.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" that according to WWE sources, Rock has not signed a deal to wrestle again, but it was emphasized that an agreement is not made "yet". It's known that Rock is not only willing but wanting to do a match with Reigns, and he is "strong" on doing it at WrestleMania, but Meltzer notes the showdown is not locked in as of this week.

The idea was floated that there is a "wait-and-see" approach with Saudi Arabia potentially able to pay extra to get Rock to wrestle, taking into account the Kingdom's recent investment in boxing as it stages marquee cards with Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Francis N'Gannou later this year. But it was noted that Rock supposedly only has eyes for WrestleMania, and he is said to be "headstrong" in that desire. Rock versus Reigns has been touted as a generational dream match, taking into account Reigns' Bloodline story centered around the Anoa'i wrestling dynasty they both belong to. Reigns is 1200-plus days into his reign as WWE Universal Champion.