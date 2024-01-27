Report: WWE Royal Rumble Matches May Include Talent From Other Companies

WWE might bring in some outside invaders for the Royal Rumble. The mountaintop of pro wrestling has long remained an isolated universe of its own, often outright refusing to acknowledge the happenings in the wider wrestling world. It hasn't always been like that though. Notably, NJPW and WWE worked together towards the end of the 20th century, and recently Triple H's regime has seen inter-promotional involvement through Shinsuke Nakamura and Charlie Dempsey's respective excursions to Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH and All Japan Pro Wrestling. Likewise, Mickie James made a special appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble while she reigned as Impact — now TNA — Knockouts World Champion.

Fightful Select reports that WWE has sought to do similarly this year, having learned that the promotion reached out to outside companies about potentially utilizing their talent in the Rumble. WWE's most recent interpromotional relationship came through Dempsey's excursion to AJPW, during which time he challenged for the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship after two tune-up tag matches.

Following the AJPW deal, reports emerged claiming WWE was open to working with other promotions, particularly in Japan. Wrestling Inc. learned that the deal revolved around a third-party consultant since revealed to be Simon Inoki, Antonio Inoki's son-in-law, who brokered the deal for Dempsey to come to AJPW. There was a degree of internal uncertainty from AJPW towards working with WWE, and the deal was very much described as a "wait-and-see" approach. When asked if Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima could make a return excursion to WWE, it was noted by an AJPW source that there had at least been discussions over the idea despite reservations it could actually happen.

