Backstage Report On WWE's Search For International Partners

Current "WWE NXT" star Charlie Dempsey has recently been working for AJPW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is seeking out "Japanese allies" in the wrestling world, with "step one" completed by forming a working relationship with AJPW involving Dempsey. The son of William Regal has wrestled three matches for the promotion since December 31, 2023, including unsuccessfully challenging Katsuhiko Nakajima for the AJPW Triple Crown Championship. Nakajima has since teased a possible WWE appearance.

Meanwhile, the Observer noted there has been talk internally within WWE about "trying to make another go" at a working relationship with NJPW. The Bushiroad-owned promotion recently announced Hiroshi Tanahashi as the new company president, and that is reportedly considered a positive by WWE. However, NJPW's partnership with AEW, particularly for the annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view, would be a significant factor in proceeding with its established association with Tony Khan's organization. Additionally, AEW allows its top talent to work for NJPW, such as Bryan Danielson, who performed at Wrestle Kingdom 18 and New Year Dash over the last two days.

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE was interested in working with NJPW's sister promotion, STARDOM. While no further details have been disclosed as of this writing, WWE does have connections with the Joshi promotion, with several former STARDOM wrestlers performing on its roster, including IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. Notably, WWE is reportedly keen on bringing in current STARDOM star Giulia, whose contract is set to expire in March.