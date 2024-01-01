WWE Reportedly Expresses Interest In Working With Japanese Promotion

With WWE working with All Japan Pro Wrestling by the way of "WWE NXT" Superstar Charlie Dempsey, who is going to be part of AJPW's January 3, 2024 event New Year Giant Series, it appears that they are interested in working with another Japanese pro wrestling company. According to the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," WWE reportedly wants to work with Stardom.

As per the report, nothing has been finalized yet, but "WON" has confirmed that WWE is interested in a future partnership with the popular Japanese Joshi company. WWE has several stars on its current roster that were once part of Stardom, which includes the current WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, as well as her Damage CTRL stablemates Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai, the final "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, and "NXT" Superstars Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner.

The likes of Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler, and Isla Dawn have also wrestled a few times for the promotion. Reports have indicated that WWE is interested in having Stardom star and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Giulia join their roster. However, in a recent interview, Giulia spoke about wanting to stay in Japan to "elevate" women's wrestling, noting that she still has "things to finish" after being asked about WWE's interest in her.

If WWE's arrangement with Stardom goes through, it won't be the first time that WWE has partnered with a Japanese promotion in recent times. WWE worked with Pro Wrestling NOAH at the start of 2023, in order for WWE Superstar Shinsuke Namaura to face the Great Muta as part of his retirement tour.