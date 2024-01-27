Ronda Rousey Accuses Bruce Prichard Of Being 'Vince McMahon's Avatar' Backstage In WWE

Thursday saw a lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE from former employee Janel Grant, alleging horrific acts of sexual exploitation, assault, and trafficking to McMahon's associates at the turn of this decade. McMahon, who resigned in 2022 under a similar black cloud, has once again resigned after this lawsuit. But it should be harder for him to force his way back into the company, as Endeavor now controls majority power in TKO, the parent company to WWE after its 2023 merger with UFC.

Nevertheless, Ronda Rousey took to X to express her disbelief that things will truly change so long as one man remains with the company: longtime executive Bruce Prichard. "Bruce Prichard is basically Vince's avatar, if he's still around Vince still has a hand in running the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was "gone" before," Rousey declared.

Prichard works with WWE as a part of their creative team, but has donned his fair share of hats during his on-off tenure with the company since 1987. He returned to WWE in 2019 having previously departed in 2008, and has been a longtime supporter of McMahon's running of the business and creative approach. Rousey has been famously outspoken in her issues with WWE throughout her 2017-2023 run, and has semi-retired from pro wrestling altogether since leaving. She made a handful of appearances on the indies following her departure, later arriving in AEW boss Tony Khan's ROH for a one-off match to conclude her run in wrestling to-date.