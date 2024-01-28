Kofi Kingston Explains Lack Of Favorite WWE Royal Rumble Spot Avoiding Elimination

Kofi Kingston is the king of the save spot during WWE's Royal Rumble matches, saving himself from elimination in the wildest of ways. The spots are a huge highlight of the match, but for the past two years, Kingston has not ended up adding to that legacy. Kingston spoke to Wrestling Inc. ahead of this year's match, and said he didn't want to toot his own horn about his previous accomplishments and he doesn't have a favorite spot. He said he believes his role is providing something unique, even when it doesn't work out.

"...That's where the danger comes in is that there's always an opportunity or a chance that these moments don't succeed," Kingston explained. "But to me, the greatest moment of all time would be to actually win the Royal Rumble and being in that exclusive circle of people who have won. And of course, you punch your ticket to WrestleMania and wrestle the main event for the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship or whatever title you choose, to be honest. But to be in the main event at WrestleMania, I would trade all of those moments to have one Royal Rumble win."

If he wins, he isn't sure who he'll challenge. Kingston said he would "cross that bridge when it comes." He said he never looks past what is in front of him, and even though he has an Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER on Monday, he's completely focused on the Rumble.

